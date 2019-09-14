Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.26, approximately 5,027,164 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,251,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

CRZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $791.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

