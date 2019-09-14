Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Insider Nicholas J. Shears Sells 6,570 Shares

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $149.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 653,873 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 266,784 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,551,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 508.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

