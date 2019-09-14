Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Insider Nicholas J. Shears Sells 6,570 Shares

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CSL traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $149.45.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 653,873 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 266,784 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,551,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 508.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
