Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.12.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. 1,731,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,221. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.