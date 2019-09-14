Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $17,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,718 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 95.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,774. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

