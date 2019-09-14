Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$12.85. 977,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,981. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cameco has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$17.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$388.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1301032 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.