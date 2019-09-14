BTC Lite (BTCL) One Day Volume Hits $110.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $67,946.00 and $110.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.23 or 0.04484831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

