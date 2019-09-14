BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 656.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of BRP worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BRP by 676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BRP by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,524,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRP by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

DOOO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. Analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.