Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,155 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,495,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,957,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,897,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,025 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,069 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,946,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 483,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 508,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,889. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

