Brokerages Set Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $32.38

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $115,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 322,975 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $224,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

