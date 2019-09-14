Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) PT at $190.00

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.10. 1,378,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. FedEx has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.