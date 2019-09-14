Brokerages Set BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $56.83

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,698,120. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $64.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

