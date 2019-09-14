Brokerages Expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Viacom reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price target on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after buying an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 87.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viacom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.04. 3,304,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. Viacom has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

