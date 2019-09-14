Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Robert William Beck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $129,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 16,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $435,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101,827 shares of company stock worth $2,723,614 and have sold 130,319 shares worth $3,471,805. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 19.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 210.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 51.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,550. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 48.69 and a quick ratio of 48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.90.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

