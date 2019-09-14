Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $15.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the highest is $16.02 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $64.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.33 million to $67.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.59 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $66.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.40. 83,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,263. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

