Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 142,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,498. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

