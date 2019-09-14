Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $361.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $369.00 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $353.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 421,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.