Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 522,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.19. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

