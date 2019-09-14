Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.25. Five Below reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

FIVE stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $133.47. 562,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,322. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

