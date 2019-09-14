Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $237.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.62 million and the highest is $244.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $220.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $932.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.10 million to $945.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $972.02 million, with estimates ranging from $919.21 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

DRH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,337. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.