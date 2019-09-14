Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 2,802,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $565,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $508,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.