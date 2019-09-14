Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $324.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $315.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.47.

AVGO stock traded down $10.26 on Friday, reaching $290.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,351. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $208.23 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,388 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

