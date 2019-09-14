British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of British American Tobacco worth $109,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 83.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 73.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.83. 56,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,048. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

