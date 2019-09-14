Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,577,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 14,431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 36.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

EAT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,081,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

