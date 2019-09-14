Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,186,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,278,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $240,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $22.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,063.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,929.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,834.57. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,071.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,073.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

