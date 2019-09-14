BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

WEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 2,940,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

