Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,385,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 15,351,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

