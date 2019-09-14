BLOCKv Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,755.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $1,755.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00203822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01157501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, OKEx, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

