Blocknet Price Down 7.3% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00010464 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1,465.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,119,219 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.