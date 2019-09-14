Blocklancer (LNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $26,297.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocklancer token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

