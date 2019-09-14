Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Update

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 488,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 332,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.07%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,272 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,173 shares during the period. Texas Children s raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Children s now owns 4,689,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,347 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,768,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 950,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

