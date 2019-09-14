Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $613.00 and approximately $45,340.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00141116 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.97 or 1.00293691 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003575 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000621 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

