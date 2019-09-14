Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $1.03 million and $180.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00447561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038349 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003394 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002412 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

