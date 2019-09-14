BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $3,745.00 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

