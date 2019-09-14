BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $527,626.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $527,626.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.04389801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,999,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

