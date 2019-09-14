BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on BIOLASE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 6,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.04.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 159.26% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. Research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.