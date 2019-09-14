BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 215,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

