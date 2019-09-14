Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $362,724.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hertia sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $275,107.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last 90 days. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.49. 208,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $220.05 and a one year high of $345.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.04 and its 200 day moving average is $309.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.