Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 26.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 126,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,940. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

