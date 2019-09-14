BidaskClub Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

BPOP opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Popular has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

