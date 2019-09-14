BidaskClub Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 92,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 158,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 528.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 541,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 369,816 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

