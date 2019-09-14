BidaskClub Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

ZGNX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $694,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,708,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,040,000 after buying an additional 524,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,498,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

