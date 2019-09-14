Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) VP Lisa K. Weeks Sells 3,518 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BHE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.60. 200,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,769,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 532,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 844.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,014,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 93,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.