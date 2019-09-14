Bela (BELA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $395,014.00 and $9.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,927,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,259,031 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

