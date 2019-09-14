Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Bel Fuse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 10,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 506.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

