Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €95.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.82 ($93.97).

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €68.06 ($79.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,029,293 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.04. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

