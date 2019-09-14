BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Acquired by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in BayCom were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BayCom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCML has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on BayCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

BCML stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $263.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

