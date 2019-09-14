Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC cut Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Basf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Basf in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BASFY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

