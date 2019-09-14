Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 196.08 ($2.56).

BARC stock traded up GBX 1.41 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150.11 ($1.96). 55,723,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.98. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 134.70 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

