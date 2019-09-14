Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 43,337 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.