Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 3,691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ball by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 791,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ball by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,814,000 after acquiring an additional 752,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.73. 2,333,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.75. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

